Ardor (ARDR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $472,448.90

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.0767 or 0.00000284 BTC on exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $76.64 million and $472,448.90 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00055147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00040070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006080 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

