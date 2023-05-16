Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARIS opened at $9.25 on Friday. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.