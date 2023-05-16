Ark 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.08 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $47.83 million and $1.08 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003293 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003454 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003144 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 172,981,262 coins and its circulating supply is 172,982,044 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

