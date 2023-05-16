Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Ark has a market capitalization of $48.35 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000261 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003331 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003474 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 172,990,250 coins and its circulating supply is 172,990,132 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

