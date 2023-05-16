Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at BWS Financial

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BWS Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE ARLO opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $867.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $118.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,051,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 3,132,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 858,203 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Arlo Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.