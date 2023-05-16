Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target Cut to C$7.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AX.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

Shares of AX.UN stock traded down C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.42, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.66. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$6.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$789.30 million, a PE ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Samir Aziz Manji acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,400.00. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

