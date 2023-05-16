Arweave (AR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.62 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $6.76 or 0.00024975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $225.87 million and $4.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,081.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.33 or 0.00433241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00127420 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

