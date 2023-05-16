Ascension Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,020 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Avory & Company LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 4,502 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. increased its stake in Salesforce by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $8,640,426. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,673,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $206.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.76.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

