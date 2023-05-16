AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Trading Up 3.4%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 3,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 8,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

AsiaBaseMetals Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.90.

AsiaBaseMetals Company Profile

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of base metals in Canada. It explores for zinc, iron, gold and silver, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 12 mineral claims covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia.

