ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) PT Lowered to GBX 550 at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 680 ($8.52) to GBX 550 ($6.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.53) to GBX 610 ($7.64) in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($15.03) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.27) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.90) to GBX 725 ($9.08) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $818.89.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOS stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.06. The stock had a trading volume of 101,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,713. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

