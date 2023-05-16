Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VO traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $204.39. 1,107,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,812. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.20. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

