Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Makes New $271,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $379.93. The stock had a trading volume of 501,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,299 shares of company stock worth $210,103,579 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

