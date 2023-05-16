Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Sells 39,400 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2,575.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 117,926 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,388,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 66,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 43,734 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,746,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 313,885 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

