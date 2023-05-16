Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,700,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,743,000 after purchasing an additional 449,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.63. 797,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,044. The company has a market capitalization of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

