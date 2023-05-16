Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 2,250 ($28.18) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 2,150 ($26.93). Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.54) to GBX 1,900 ($23.80) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.92) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,180 ($27.31) to GBX 2,300 ($28.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,043.33 ($25.60).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of LON:ABF traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,899.50 ($23.79). The company had a trading volume of 458,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,448. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,002.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,964.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,800.75. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($15.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,076 ($26.01).

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.