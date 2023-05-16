Astar Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.43 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Astar has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $82.43 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0531 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

