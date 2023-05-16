Astar Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.19 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Astar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $81.65 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

