AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Reduced by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 10,136,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,514,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

