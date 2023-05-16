Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,575,500 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 15th total of 1,388,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWTF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. The company has a market cap of $11.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 138.38% and a negative return on equity of 68.06%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

