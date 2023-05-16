Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117.02 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $14.89 or 0.00055124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion and approximately $117.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00040313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 429,217,275 coins and its circulating supply is 333,154,555 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

