Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

AVAH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.34.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $202.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.