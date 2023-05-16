Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
AVAH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.34.
Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of AVAH stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $202.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
