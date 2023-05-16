Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Holdings Cut by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 212,500 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,081,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. 357,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,536. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

Insider Activity

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.55 per share, for a total transaction of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Barclays increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

