Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Short Interest Down 17.5% in April

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total transaction of $8,442,271.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,798,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,290 shares of company stock valued at $21,547,805. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $336.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.91 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

