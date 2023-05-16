Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Short Interest Up 7.3% in April

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 579,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Grinberg acquired 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,687.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axos Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,178,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axos Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

AX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of AX traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.41. 316,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,171. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Axos Financial has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $231.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

