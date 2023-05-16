Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 2,159 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.80% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMTM traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,132. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $152.10 and a 52-week high of $180.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

