Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.06.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $270.04. The company had a trading volume of 175,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.92, for a total transaction of $132,600.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,954,591. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

