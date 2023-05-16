Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,222 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $17,844,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YETI. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Cowen lowered YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

YETI Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.20. 106,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,815. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $486.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.03 million. YETI had a return on equity of 38.14% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YETI

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

