Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $54.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $54,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $187.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,725. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $197.85. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.98.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

