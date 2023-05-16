Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $7.31 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Unionview LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 304,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,729,150 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $202,328,000 after acquiring an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $178.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.