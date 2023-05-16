Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $8.55 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,551 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 338.0% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 374,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,340. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.