Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,510 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 271.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 70.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $145,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IWY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.88. 15,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.33. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

