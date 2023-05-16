Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,243 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.20 on Tuesday, reaching $101.60. 27,436,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,906,293. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $163.61 billion, a PE ratio of 423.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

