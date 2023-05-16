Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,739 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 649,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,252,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. 3,289,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,686,843. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.04. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.28%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

