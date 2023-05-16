Bank of America Lowers Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Price Target to $33.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MAXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

MAXN stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.88 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

