Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Evercore ISI

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BKGet Rating) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

