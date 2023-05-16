Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 848.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,448 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of American International Group worth $37,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $52.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

