Bank of Nova Scotia Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $66,495,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 20.18% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XRT. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth $359,000.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $75.79.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

