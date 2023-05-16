Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 183,266 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,266 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.10% of Progressive worth $79,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after acquiring an additional 468,733 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 93.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

