Barclays Begins Coverage on Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMEA. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Biomea Fusion currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 0.1 %

Biomea Fusion stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of -1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bihua Chen acquired 400,000 shares of Biomea Fusion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,570,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 556.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,673,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 125,311 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 429,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 540.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 282,855 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

See Also

