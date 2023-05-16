Barclays Cuts Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Price Target to $25.00

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DRQ. TheStreet raised Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Dril-Quip Price Performance

Dril-Quip stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.15 million, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $35.95.

Insider Activity

Dril-Quip ( NYSE:DRQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $59,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,714.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Lovoi sold 13,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $458,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $593,655. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dril-Quip

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dril-Quip by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

