Barclays Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $127.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $135.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zscaler from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $167.68.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 5.7 %

Zscaler stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.31.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 24.08% and a negative return on equity of 50.58%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $665,194.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,863 shares in the company, valued at $31,595,209.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,553 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,334.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.