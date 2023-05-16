Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Barnwell Industries stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 35,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.77. Barnwell Industries has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $25.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 300,627 shares of company stock valued at $809,336 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.