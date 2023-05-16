Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Institutional Trading of Bassett Furniture Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 124.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

