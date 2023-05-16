Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 6,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.2 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Bausch + Lomb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.17 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

