Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:BVNRY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.51.
About Bavarian Nordic A/S
