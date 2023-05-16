Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Short Interest Update

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:BVNRY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,358. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 1.51.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

