BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in April

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 107.0 days.

BAWAG Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $45.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

