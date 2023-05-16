Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $17,367,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RH by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in RH by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,666,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

RH Stock Performance

RH stock traded down $20.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.00. The company had a trading volume of 866,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,877. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.64. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.84. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $351.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The business had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $314.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $338.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.50.

RH Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.