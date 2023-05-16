Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insider Transactions at Block

Block Stock Performance

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.50. 3,901,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,712,402. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.