Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,860 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,369,000 after purchasing an additional 136,689 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,326,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,648 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,736.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,300 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $97,957,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 11,043,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,275,875. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

