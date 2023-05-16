Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 190,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund comprises approximately 1.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 76.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. The stock had a trading volume of 71,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,263. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

